Craigavon train station welcomed - Mallon
Sinn Féin Cllr Jude Mallon has welcomed confirmation of a rail station for central Craigavon.
The commitment has been made in the All Island Rail Review published by Infrastructure Minster John O’Dowd MLA.
Cllr Mallon said: "The announcement of a rail station for Central Craigavon is great news for the entire area.
"My party has campaigned for this for many years and now my colleague Minister O’ Dowd has confirmed it will happen.
"It will be a boost to the local economy and investment in central Craigavon, confirming the place as a great place to live and work."
