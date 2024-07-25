CRASH Services fuels customer care with investment in recovery vehicles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CRASH Services, Northern Ireland’s largest accident management company has expanded its fleet of recovery vehicles with the addition of four new trucks for vehicle recovery and transport. CRASH has been operating for well over 25 years, taking care of everything to get motorists back on the road after an accident. CRASH offers a range of services from vehicle recovery, arranging repairs with the garage of your choice, replacement vehicles and access to legal and medical assistance.

The new motorised recovery trucks mean CRASH can help even more people after an accident. While the introduction of the new transport vehicles further improves the CRASH customer experience by enabling CRASH to deliver up to two replacement cars in one journey, meaning a more efficient and speedier service for customers.

Whatever type of replacement transport you need, CRASH aim to supply all with a fleet of over 350 vehicles from prestige models, 4X4’s, commercial vehicles including PSV taxis as well as standard vehicles of all sizes.

Chris Harte, CRASH Services Fleet & Transport Manager said ‘These new vehicles are a great addition to our business, not only will they speed up the service for our customers, but the motorised trucks make vehicle recovery safer for our drivers. Each driver is fully CPC qualified and received intense health and safety training as well as industry-specific training on the use of recovery vehicles.’

Members of the CRASH Services Hire & Recovery Team, Brendan McGlade, Sammy Martin, Chris Harte

Jonathan McKeown, CEO, CRASH Services said: ‘We would encourage everyone to make their first call to CRASH after they have an accident. Our team can provide immediate reassurance that our customer will be cared for whilst being quickly reinstated to their pre-accident position as soon as possible.

"The demand for our services continues to be very strong and so we are only too happy to reinvest in our equipment to make the work of our team quicker and easier where possible. At CRASH we appreciate that no one would choose to be involved in any incident on the road, so it is very important to us that we provide a service that meets the very high expectations of the public in times of distress.”

CRASH Services is Northern Ireland’s largest accident management company, helping motorists since 1996.

There is no fee for the accident management service as all costs are recovered from insurers involved. CRASH can assist any motorist, no matter what you drive or whoever you are insured with.