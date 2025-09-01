Cream of Irish bowlers brave the elements during the Irish Women’s Bowling Championships

The prestigious Irish Women’s Bowling Association Championships were staged in Lurgan Park over last weekend at the home Club of the 2025 IWBA President, Angela Thompson and what a memorable occasion it was when top bowlers took the opportunity to display their superb bowling talent in front of about 100 spectators each day

She officially opened the event on Saturday morning accompanied by special honoured guest, the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray, who formally welcomed women bowlers from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to the Borough.

Also present was Cllr Peter Haire, Member of the Council's Community and Wellbeing Committee.

Commenting on the success of the Championships Lurgan bowling club, the IWBA President Angela Thompson, who hosted the IWBA Championships, s a member of the local club, offered her sincere thanks to the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council staff for having the green and surrounding area in tiptop condition and for providing gazebos, tables and chairs to assist with catering.

“We had three full days of top quality bowling despite the wind and rain and it was lovely to see so many spectators enjoying the bowls. Congratulations to the winners who now go on to represent Ireland at the British Isles championships," she said.

She expressed her thanks you to all the members who came along and helped and to my family who worked so hard and said: "Judging by the comments our hospitality was second to none and we can be very proud of hosting the successful championships.”