Crime prevention qualification strengthens PCSP team’s credentials

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PCSP Project Co-ordinators Billy Stewart and Gwen Bartley along with Community Safety Warden Andrew Evans successfully completed the specialist training course that consisted of five days of online learning followed by a seven-month period to compile work-based evidence for assessment.

By achieving this National Vocational Qualification accredited by the awarding body ProQual, they have each improved their professional development and enhanced their competencies that will allow them to provide informed advice and guidance on how to keep communities and property safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley praised the PCSP team for becoming more proficient in providing crime prevention support to the wider community. She said: “This qualification is testament to our PCSP team’s commitment and hard work and gives these individuals the recognition they deserve for the work they do to keep local communities safe.

(L to r) PCSP Project Co-ordinators Gwen Bartley and Billy Stewart along with Community Safety Warde

"With four of our staff now trained to Level 4, we have the highest number of PCSP Officers in Northern Ireland holding this crime prevention qualification.

"This will help ensure that what our PCSP team is doing to protect the public mirrors the approach of PSNI Crime Prevention Officers. With public services stretched and police staff working at capacity, we see the benefit of investing in the development of our PCSP staff so that they can help support the police and reduce crime in a very practical way.”

The training provided has equipped these PCSP staff to understand the role of crime prevention in the community and the use of security products in crime prevention. They have learned how to conduct site security surveys of residential and commercial properties and run an effective crime prevention initiative. They also understand the importance of employing a partnership approach to any community problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Police Crime Prevention Academy’s Learning and Development Manager, Amanda Mulholland, added: “The Academy is delighted to support these delegates from Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP on their learning journey to achieve the Level 4 Certificate in Crime Prevention for Practitioners.

"These evidence-based qualifications underpin the competency of practitioners who provide specialist crime prevention advice. They are helping to support sustainable reductions in crime, proactively identify opportunities to reduce crime and make our communities safer.

"Hopefully, other PCSPs will follow the lead of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP and provide the opportunity for their staff to further develop their skills and expertise.”