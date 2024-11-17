Crowdfunding sand art stunt targeting NI water take place at Castlerock beach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People-powered campaigning group Act Now created a landmark sand art piece at Castlerock, Co. Derry last Saturday to demand that NI Water stops pumping out sewage into NI bathing waters.

From the Causeway Coast to Newcastle, NI Water has discharged sewage into coastal bathing waters across NI for 8,993 hours in 2023. According to analysis from the Belfast Telegraph, those pipes are releasing untreated sewage directly into or close to bathing waters that are protected by law.

Over 1,500 members have signed a petition calling on NI Water to stop pumping raw sewage into our waters.

Petition starter and freshwater swimmer, Veronica Ellis said:

Act Now's sand art stunt targeting NI Water at Castlerock Beach last Saturday

“Swimmers, kayakers, coastal walkers and everyone in society deserve clean and safe bathing water. It is time for NI Water to stop protecting polluters and start protecting our waters and livelihoods.”

The action took place at Castlerock beach over at the Barmouth. NI Water spilled sewage 38 times for 265 hours right beside Castlerock’s bathing waters.

Roan Ellis-O’Neill, Campaigner at Act Now said:

“Castlerock is home to one of the most beautiful beaches on this island where many of our members come to swim, walk and rest. It is also home to one of 78 pipes where NI Water pumped out untreated sewage for 8,993 hours in 2023. Instead of holding polluters accountable, NI Water is actively contributing to our pollution crisis and making it worse.

Our member-funded action calls NI Water’s bluff, exposing the Stormont-owned agency as a public health risk to us all.”

Act Now is the first people-powered campaigning community for Northern Ireland, and has over 30,000 members who take action on a range of issues, including climate change, education, childcare, and anti-racism. www.actnowni.org