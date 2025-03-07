Culinary Arts student heads to Nashville

Nine (9) Culinary Arts students from South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn Campuses are heading to Nashville for a once in a lifetime placement opportunity from 11 – 26 March 2025, fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students, Lucy Boal (26) from Bangor, Rebekah McMullan (17) from Castlewellan, Jordan Stafford (24) from Dromore, Beverly Patterson (57) from Newtownards and Liam Murdock (19) from Bangor, all Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery - Patisserie and Confectionery; David Rea (31) from Bangor, Ethan Hopkins (21) from Crumlin, and Jack Regan (20) from Newtownards, all Level 3 Diploma in Professional Chef; and Levi McShane (19) from Bangor from the Level 3 Diploma in Hospitality with Events, will spend their time working in the Tennessee-based King’s Hospitality Group.

Principal Lecturer - Hospitality, Management and Catering and Commercial Hospitality Manager, Paul Mercer, one of the team who will accompany the cohort said, “King’s Hospitality Group is an award-winning restaurant and catering business offering high quality, home cooked Southern dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our students will work alongside professional chefs in a high-pressure environment, learn about different cuisines, cooking techniques and ingredients. They will have the opportunity to flex their home-grown knowledge, skills and creativity as they prepare festive dining options for the St Patrick’s Day Festival in Nashville.

SERC Students and Lecturing staff heading to Nashville for a 3 week work placement.

Paul added, “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students who will be able to add new skills and international experience to their CVs. Previous participants of Turing funded trips to Nashville have gone on to become successful chefs. They have had job offers based on their experiences in USA, which has given them the edge, and confidence, when presenting new spices and dishes to their menus.”

Also accompanying the students are Lecturers Paul Monaghan, Ruth Doherty, and Brian Magill.

For many of the students, the trip will be a life changing experience, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience and a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices. Besides the increased sense of initiative, entrepreneurship, self-empowerment, and self-esteem that comes with living and working abroad, the students will gain and improve skills including teamwork, leadership, communication, planning and organisation, problem solving, creative thinking, decision making and commercial awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students to undertake a study or work placement across the world, contributing to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is the Department for Education (UK).

A total of forty-six (46) SERC students from Culinary Arts, Travel & Tourism, Business Studies, Sport, Animal Care and Science programmes will be heading off to sunnier climes to enjoy work and study placements this academic year in the USA, Tenerife, Italy and South Africa.