Cultural events bring communities together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cultural events at Lisburn Feile were funded by the Housing Executive to the tune of £4,500 to help improve community relations.

The funding was provided by the housing organisation’s community cohesion unit, which works to bring communities together.

Awards went to Irish language and Ulster Scots courses, Irish, Arabic and Brazilian dancing displays, two roller discos, and a food from around the world event at different venues around the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Des Marley, Housing Executive area manager for Lisburn and Castlereagh, said: “The promotion of good relations in our estates is one of our key objectives and we are pleased to be able to support excellent activities such as these.

Submit your story

“Our community cohesion unit, which works hard to create a common vision and sense of belonging for everyone, and to value and appreciate people from different backgrounds and circumstances, funded the wide range of very meaningful and enjoyable events.

“We believe the Feile provided an ideal opportunity to grow this important work, developing strong and positive relationships between people from different backgrounds within the local community.”

Paul Burke, one of the festival organisers from Lisburn Feile, said: “We work in partnership with all housing providers in this area and other statutory and voluntary organisations to create a peaceful, inclusive, prosperous and fair society for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to receive this support from the Housing Executive which helps us to achieve this aim.

“Our festival reached out to different traditions, nationalities and newcomer groups. We encouraged everyone to take part and provided opportunities to further develop a cohesive community where different cultures and races are celebrated and feel accepted.”

For more visit www.nihe.gov.uk