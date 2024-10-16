Curtain up on Portrush Music Society's Beauty and the Beast

By Una Culkin
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 09:53 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 13:36 BST
Opening night is fast approaching for Portrush Music Society's Beauty and the Beast.

The award-winning amateur drama group will create a magical world of fairytales in Coleraine Leisure Centre.

Taking on the iconic role of Belle is Nuala Kwong who won a NODA award for her portrayal of Christine in last year’s PMS production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Nuala is joined by Luke de Belder in the titular role of the Beast.

The cast of Beauty and the Beast in rehearsals.The cast of Beauty and the Beast in rehearsals.
The cast of Beauty and the Beast in rehearsals.

Other principal roles are played by Tim Brown (Maurice), Aidan Hughes (Cogsworth), Lindsay Johnson (Babette), Kieran Connor (Lumiere), Rosemary O’Connor (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Elaine Macauley (Mrs Potts), Kathleen and Shannon (Chip), Aaron Jamieson (Gaston), David Mitchell (Lefou), Colin Pascoe (Monsieur D'Arque).

The show, which has been sponsored by the Bayview Hotel, has been brought to life by the production team of Terry Cloughley (Musical Director), Kerry Kane (Director) and William Thompson (Producer).

Tickets are priced at £16 (plus an additional booking fee) and are available via TicketSource. Group offers are available by contacting [email protected]

