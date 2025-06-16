Dairy Council’s Food & Fitness brings learning and laughter to Rathlin Island

Pictured (L-R) are Food & Fitness team member Chloe Treanor, St. Mary's pupil Saorlaith Molloy-Teggart, Sara McCullough and Cabhan McCurdy.

The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland’s (DCNI) Food & Fitness team crossed land and sea last week to deliver a fun-filled, educational visit to St. Mary’s Primary School on Rathlin Island.

As the school celebrates its 200th anniversary, it welcomed the DCNI Food & Fitness Team, Chloe and Sara, for an energetic session with the pupils. The interactive workshop focused on the importance of a healthy diet and active lifestyle – brought to life with colourful props, high-energy games and a lively Food & Fitness rap.

Now in its 21st year, the Food & Fitness programme has engaged tens of thousands of children across Northern Ireland.

To learn more and explore the resources available to teachers and parents, visit the ‘Schools’ section at the dairycouncil.co.uk website.