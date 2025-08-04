Day care centre makes the grade with Power NI

A day care centre for adults living in County Fermanagh has received a financial donation from Northern Ireland’s leading energy provider as part of its Helping Hands initiative.

Financial support to the value of £300 has been made to Killadeas Day Care in Enniskillen – money that covered the cost of gowns for its attendees at a recent graduation ceremony.

A total of 22 users of the service had their achievements in animal care and gardening, hospitality and performing arts honoured, with this taking place at Fermanagh Fun Farm.

A year of practical, hands-on work – and written coursework – culminated in a Level One Occupational Studies qualification from the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment. This was made possible as farm owner, Alan Potters, is a former teacher.

Pictured with Power NI representative Emma Knox (left) at Fermanagh Fun Farm is Killadeas Day Care users Clodagh Rooney, Colin Maguire, and Patricia Griffith.

Since September last year, users of the Centre have spent time at the farm, with several tending the animals, while others have developed their gardening and hospitality skills.

Killadeas Day Care was nominated by Power NI employee Emma Knox, who was inspired by the life-changing work it performs. “I always hear about the great work that Killadeas Day Care does for the community – and I was grateful to Power NI for the opportunity to help support the graduation event,” she said. “It was a very special day for the service users and a great experience for their families, friends and most importantly themselves.”

Helping Hands is an employee-led programme from Power NI that enables workers to nominate an organisation of their choice to receive a donation to either improve a service or allow the excellent work they do in the community to continue. To date, the scheme has provided thousands of pounds to many different organisations across the province.

Welcoming the funding, the manager of Killadeas Day Care Manager, Patricia Griffith, said: “We are never short on big ideas, but we don’t always have the resources to match, and that is why we were so appreciative of the £300 that Power NI granted us. It went such a long way in helping us to achieve our vision.

“I do not remember ever seeing our service users so happy and proud as when they donned their gowns and caps to receive their certificates. This day will live long in the memories of our service users and their families, so thank you once again Power NI for helping us to make these memories extra special.”