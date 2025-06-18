Decades of dedication: Coleraine colleagues reach 75-year milestone

Three long-serving team members at Asda Coleraine have marked an incredible combined 75 years with the retailer, recognised at the Big Asda Celebration event in Stormont Hotel.

Paul Reid, Roy Warke and Rodney Barr have all reached their 25-year milestone with the store.

Their anniversaries were recognised as part of Asda’s annual big anniversary celebration, which honours long-serving colleagues across Northern Ireland.

In total, 32 colleagues from 10 of Asda’s NI stores were celebrated at the most recent event, representing an astounding 965 years of service between them.

Coleraine L-R Paul Reid, Niall Keyes, Rodney Barr and Roy Warke

Niall Keyes, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, praised the landmark achievements: “Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do, and it was a real privilege to join them in celebrating such significant milestones. To be in a room with almost 1,000 years of combined experience speaks volumes about the loyalty, commitment and passion of our teams. A huge thanks to all for their service.”

Reflecting on the occasion, Roy Warke, Asda Coleraine General Store Manager added: “The event was such a brilliant way to bring colleagues together from different stores. It was great to reflect on our time with Asda and feel appreciated for the roles we play every day.”