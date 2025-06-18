Decades of dedication: Shore Road colleagues reach 60-year milestone
Paula Rafferty has clocked up 25 years while Georgina Frampton has reached her 35-year milestone.
Their anniversaries were recognised as part of Asda’s annual big anniversary celebration, which honours long-serving colleagues across Northern Ireland.
In total, 32 colleagues from 10 of Asda’s NI stores were celebrated at the most recent event, representing an astounding 965 years of service between them.
Niall Keyes, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, praised the landmark achievements:
“Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do, and it was a real privilege to join them in celebrating such significant milestones. To be in a room with almost 1,000 years of combined experience speaks volumes about the loyalty, commitment and passion of our teams. A huge thanks to all for their service.”
Reflecting on the occasion, Georgina Frampton added:
“It’s not often you get the chance to reflect on your career, surrounded by colleagues who’ve been on similar journeys. It was a day full of memories, laughs and pride.”