Decades of dedication: Shore Road colleagues reach 60-year milestone

Two long-serving team members at Asda Shore Road have marked an incredible combined 60 years with the retailer, recognised at the Big Asda Celebration event in Stormont Hotel.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Rafferty has clocked up 25 years while Georgina Frampton has reached her 35-year milestone.

Their anniversaries were recognised as part of Asda’s annual big anniversary celebration, which honours long-serving colleagues across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 32 colleagues from 10 of Asda’s NI stores were celebrated at the most recent event, representing an astounding 965 years of service between them.

Shore Road L-R Georgina Frampton, Paula Rafferty and Niall Keyes

Niall Keyes, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, praised the landmark achievements:

“Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do, and it was a real privilege to join them in celebrating such significant milestones. To be in a room with almost 1,000 years of combined experience speaks volumes about the loyalty, commitment and passion of our teams. A huge thanks to all for their service.”

Reflecting on the occasion, Georgina Frampton added:

“It’s not often you get the chance to reflect on your career, surrounded by colleagues who’ve been on similar journeys. It was a day full of memories, laughs and pride.”