Delivering Social Change at SRC

In an increasingly interconnected world, students at Southern Regional College’s (SRC) recently immersed themselves in the vibrant tapestry of cultures that enrich Northern Ireland. This was part of the Cultural Diversity and Inclusion Awareness events held on Tuesday March 18 and Thursday March 20 at SRC’s Armagh and Lurgan campuses.

The events featured a dynamic mix of workshops, discussions, and performances, all designed to showcase the rich diversity within our local communities. Students had the opportunity to engage with key stakeholders from the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Community Development and Good Relations Team, Victim Support NI and the Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Artsekta, an award-winning social enterprise dedicated to transforming communities through shared creative experiences, brought the essence of global cultures to life with captivating dance performances from Mexico, China and India. These performances were followed by insightful talks on the traditions and heritage of these countries. Student Celine Maria Corhea also spoke on her Romanian roots and gave fellow students an insight into her heritage.

Victim Support NI and the PSNI addressed sensitive topics which included discrimination, prejudice and social challenges which continue to remain present within our communities. Discussions centred on how individuals can safely confront negativity and introduced students to various local support services available for those who witness or experience hate crime in their community.

SRC students and staff alongside PCSP and Artsekta.

Speaking on the events, Michael Availa from Victim Support NI commented: “With hate crime rising across NI, the Hate Crime Advocacy Service wants to ensure that SRC students are keenly aware of how to identify, report and seek support for hate incidents and that the community is resilient. Having worked with SRC over the last year, it is very clear that its students are ‘ahead of the curve’ on these issues and readily embrace diversity.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Sarah Duffy, said: "ABC Council is delighted to work in partnership with SRC to support their Cultural Diversity and Inclusion events. Communities across our Borough are passionate about celebrating diversity, fostering inclusivity, and working towards a shared and brighter future for all and we as a Council are proud to play our part.”

The events at SRC’s Armagh and Lurgan campuses were funded by The Executive Office District Council’s Good Relations Action Plan and delivered in partnership with Artsekta, Victim Support, PCSP, the Community Development and Good Relations Team and SRC.