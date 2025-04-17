Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE demolition of ‘eyesore’ flats at Chestnut Place is finally underway.

​Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson said he was pleased to see the long-awaited progress.

He pointed out that it was, “nearly three years since the Northern Ireland Housing Executive indicated it would proceed with the project, and after a long campaign from the local community”.

The Alliance MLA added: “Residents in the area have long complained that the flats have become an eyesore and have attracted ongoing anti-social behaviour.

Demolition work has begun at Chestnut Place flats on the Lurgan Road. Paul Byrne Photography. C2516601.

“It is inexcusable that during a growing housing crisis, the site has lay in a state of disuse and disrepair for such a prolonged period.”

Town councillor Alderman Paul Greenfield also welcomed, what he described as, “the long overdue” demolition of Chestnut Place.

“I, along with colleagues, have repeatedly pressed the NIHE for this work,” he commented.

“The building was not only unsightly but also unsafe, after it was set on fire a number of times and was an area of anti-social behaviour.

“After a number of stalled attempts and amended dates, the work is now well underway.

“It is an important site and, to date, the NIHE have not committed to what the site will be used for.”

His DUP colleague, Councillor Ian Wilson, added: “In the past this was a well-cared for housing complex.

"But, in recent years, the area has gone downhill rapidly.

“Banbridge is in real need of housing stock, and, to date, the NIHE have no definite plans or designs for what will replace this former housing development.

“I welcome the demolition work, but we need to see progress from the NIHE on this site.”

In an update to the Chronicle, a Housing Executive spokesperson said: “The contractor is currently onsite with nearly half of the block now demolished.

“Progress will continue over the coming weeks.”