Deputy Lord Mayor hosts Pride at the Lakes Colour Run

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Jessica Johnston invites you to Pride at the Lakes Colour Run on Sunday, August 31 from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Join us and Healthy Kidz at Craigavon Lakes for this colourful event and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ communities. Whether you prefer walking, running, or any other way to enjoy the day, everyone is encouraged to join in the fun. Keep an eye out for exciting inflatables that will keep the little ones entertained throughout the afternoon!

Speaking ahead of the event the Deputy Lord Mayor said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to host Pride at the Lakes Colour Run and to show support to our local LGBTQIA+ community. It’s guaranteed to be a fun and lively event, filled with positivity and celebration. Let’s make it a memorable event full of joy, unity, and pride!"

Tickets are priced at £5 per person and under-fives go free. All proceeds and donations raised on the day will go towards The Rainbow Project.

Pride at the Lakes Colour Run takes place at Craigavon Lakes on Sunday 31 August from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Established in 1994, The Rainbow Project is devoted to improving the health and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ people and their families in Northern Ireland, as well as those questioning their orientation or gender, through partnership, advocacy and the development and delivery of appropriate support services.

To register your place, visit: https://bit.ly/41HSEXB.

See you there!