DFI Beds ‘drives’ exposure for Ronald McDonald with charity initiative

This month, Dungannon-headquartered DFI Beds has announced its latest charity partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland.

Providing charities and charitable organisations with a unique platform to showcase their messaging on DFI Beds’ fleet of delivery vans, Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland’s logo will now be proudly displayed on a range of DFI vehicles.

The initiative provides a huge opportunity for exposure for Ronald McDonald House Charities, aiming to increase the reach of its messaging and raise vital funds for the charity.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland provides accommodation and a caring, supportive environment for families whose children are undergoing medical treatment at CHI, Crumlin, Dublin.

Brian McCann, Managing Director of DFI Beds, Nicole Nolan, Communications & Marketing Manager of Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland, and the Hall Family are pictured at the launch of the newly rebranded DFI Beds x Ronald McDonald House Ireland van.

Speaking about becoming the 2025 Charity Partner, Joe Kenny, CEO of The Ronald McDonald House Ireland, commented: "Partnering with DFI Beds for 2025 is a huge opportunity to make a real difference. The company’s support will help us provide comfort and care to families when they need it most, and we’re excited to see the positive impact this amazing initiative will create.”

Elaine Hall, who stayed at Ronald McDonald House while her daughter Jessica awaited a heart transplant, shared: “Ronald McDonald House became our lifeline when Jessica was critically ill. It kept us close as a family during the hardest moments. The care and support we received went far beyond a place to stay—it was a true home away from home.

“After seven long months on life support, Jessica’s life changed in an instant when we got the call for a donor match, and the House was there for us every step of the way. We’ve been regular visitors since 2015, and we’ll always be grateful for the kindness that makes it all possible.”

DFI Beds first launched this innovative initiative in 2024 when the Cancer Fund for Children was the first charity to display its logo across DFI Beds’ vehicle.

Managing Director of DFI Beds, Brian McCann added, “We are thrilled to support Ronald McDonald House Charities, helping to bring their important mission to more people.

“Last year, we were delighted to offer branding opportunities to the Cancer Fund for Children, and due to the success of this campaign and feedback from the charity, we felt that it was important to continue to offer this space to charities across Ireland.

“Several years ago, my family directly benefitted from the incredible support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities. They provided us with a home in Birmingham when we were rushed there with our daughter Ella. Amongst the chaos- we hadn’t even thought about accommodation etc, but the nurses then advised us that there was ‘a room in the house’. This made such a difference to us and we’re keen to support the charity in any way we can to ensure other families benefit from this important service when they need it most.”

DFI Beds is Ireland’s fastest-growing bed manufacturer with retail outlets in the Quays Shopping Centre, Newry and at the Saltmarine Complex, 162 Tamnamore Rd, Dungannon. www.DFIBeds.com