DFI Beds unveiled as ‘Official Sleep Partner of the LGFA’

Pictured from (L-R) at the launch of the LGFA & DFI Beds partnership as the 'Official Sleep Partner' at Croke Park, Dublin, are referee Marion Hayden, Limerick ladies footballer Róisín Ambrose, Brian McCann, Managing Director; DFI Beds, Helen O'Rourke, CEO of the LGFA (centre), Áine McCann, Head of Sales; DFI Beds, and Leitrim ladies footballer Charlene Tyrell.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to announce DFI Beds as the Association’s first-ever Official Sleep partner, following the agreement of a two-year deal.

Irish bed manufacturer, DFI Beds, has come on board to shine a light on the importance of sleep, rest and recovery in the lives of Ladies Gaelic Football players and all involved in the sport.

A further extension to the partnership will see the Co.Tyrone headquartered business launch the inaugural LGFA x DFI Beds Sleep Collection – which includes the double-sided Recovery Duo Mattress and Recovery Duo Mattress Topper and two exclusive new beds – the All-Star Ottoman Bed and the Champion Divan Bed.

DFI Beds is Ireland’s number one bedding retailer, with standalone showrooms in Newry and Dungannon. Delivering bedding solutions to thousands of customers across Ireland every year, DFI Beds understands the importance of high-quality products and great service, at an affordable price.

DFI Beds currently offer a wide range of mattresses, headboards, Divan bases and ottomans. The extensive range includes orthopaedic, foam, hybrid and hotel quality mattresses. The company also supplies commercial clients in the hospitality and student accommodation sectors.

Present at today’s launch were Ladies Gaelic Football Association CEO, Helen O’Rourke, and from DFI Beds, Brian McCann, Managing Director, and Aine McCann, Sales Director. They were joined by Limerick Ladies Gaelic Football team captain, Róisín Ambrose, Leitrim’s 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship winner, Charlene Tyrell, and leading inter-county referee, Marion Hayden.

Róisín, Charlene and Marion have come on board as brand ambassadors for DFI Beds, along with former Armagh star Caoimhe Marley Morgan.

Speaking at the announcement, Ladies Gaelic Football Association CEO, Helen O’Rourke, commented: “Sleep aids improved performance in many areas related to the demands of Ladies Gaelic Football.

“With many of our players juggling busy personal and sporting lives, the importance of sleep, rest and adequate recovery cannot be underestimated.

“DFI Beds is in a position to assist, with a wide range of high-quality products aimed at improving the quality of sleep of our players and members.

“Sleep allows muscle tissue time to recover between workouts and sleep is also crucial to ensure that players have the energy to exercise.

“This is an excellent fit for the LGFA, as we embark on a new partnership with a company that prides itself on ensuring that customers receive quality products that help to ensure the best possible night’s sleep.”

Speaking on behalf of DFI Beds, Managing Director, Brian McCann adds: “For many years, DFI Beds has been supporting teams and athletes in a variety of sports to achieve a better night’s sleep as we all understand the impact of rest on performance.

“Just like the LGFA and the strength of its clubs across Ireland, we have a customer base that spans the country, from Listowel to Letterkenny, therefore there’s a natural synergy with the Association.

“We are so honoured to be the first-ever sleep partner of the LGFA. Coming from a family of girls, many of whom play women’s football, I know first-hand the passion players have for the sport, and how small increments, such as sleep quality, can make a major difference on the pitch.”

LGFA x DFI Beds Sleep Collection launches today with the unveiling of the All-Star Ottoman Bed, the Champion Divan Bed, the Recovery Duo Mattress and Recovery Duo Mattress Topper. Developed in conjunction with player feedback and DFI’s sleep expertise, the LGFA x DFI Beds collection is now available at www.DFIBeds.com

About DFI Beds

Established in 2019, DFI Beds has grown to become Ireland’s largest mattress retailer by volume. Selling thousands of mattresses and beds to customers across Ireland, DFI Beds offers free delivery on every order and has thousands of five-star trust pilot reviews.

Visit DFI Beds’ stores at Quays Shopping Centre, Newry and Saltmarine Complex, 162 Tamnamore Road, Dungannon. DFI Beds & Mattresses | Free Delivery

About the LGFA:

Founded in 1974, Ladies Gaelic Football is recognised as one of the fastest-growing female sports in Europe. With membership numbers growing on an annual basis, Ladies Gaelic Football is reaching women and girls from all over Ireland, and around the world.

Official website: https://ladiesgaelic.ie/