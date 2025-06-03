Dig into history at Moira demesne

By Pamela Beatty
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
Councillor Jonathan CraigCouncillor Jonathan Craig
Councillor Jonathan Craig, Leisure and Community Wellbeing Chair Committee, recently broke ground to kick off an exciting new archaeology project in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast. From June 3 to 26, experts from QUB’s Centre for Community Archaeology will lead a hands-on excavation, and you’re invited to join in!

Volunteer Times:

Monday–Friday | 1pm – 3:30pm

Whether you're a history buff, a curious local, or just looking for a unique activity this summer, this is your chance to learn new skills, uncover hidden stories and connect with your community.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's Leisure and Community Wellbeing Committee, Ruairi O’Baoill (QUB) dig director and David Burns Chief Executive, LCCCouncillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's Leisure and Community Wellbeing Committee, Ruairi O’Baoill (QUB) dig director and David Burns Chief Executive, LCC
No experience needed—just bring enthusiasm!

Location: Moira Demesne

Booking is essential as places are limited. Volunteers can take part on multiple days. Visit lisburnmuseum.com/Moira-2025

