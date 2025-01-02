Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PANTO season is in full swing, and a Banbridge woman has spoken of her pride and privilege as she prepares to direct her first-ever production, Sleeping Beauty.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Boyd, from the Dromore Road, is a member of Lambeg Players, which will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.

The group is incredibly important to her, as it was founded by her late grandfather, Clifford Boyd OBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Players’ production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ will run from January 8 to 11 at the Island Centre in Lisburn.

​Charlotte, front row second from left, with members of Lambeg Players.

Charlotte describes it as a fun-filled show for all ages, packed with laughter and the classic pantomime charm!

The performances start at 7:30 pm and will last around two hours, including the interval. Ticket prices are £15 for adults and £12 for concessions.

Commenting on the seasonal showpiece, the Banbridge resident said: “It’s a real privilege for me to be directing my first pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This organisation was founded nearly 70 years ago by my late grandfather, Clifford.

Charlotte Boyd from Banbridge.

“My father, Colin, later took over with a group of others, including Paul Bennington, another Banbridge resident, who has been an integral member of Lambeg Players for over 40 years.

“The next generation is certainly stepping up and, after being involved with Lambeg Players for 20 years, I felt it was time to take on the role of director.

“I’m even directing my own daughter, Ariana (12), who’s starring in her third Lambeg pantomime this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte has been juggling rehearsals with her busy career and family commitments.

“I’ve taken on this role while working full-time at Alternative Heat, and also looking after my new puppy, Bruno,” she told the Chronicle.

“Sadly, Bruno won’t be able to see the show, but he’s been my faithful companion through the rehearsal process!

“It has been a challenging first year, but without my wonderful production team, and the rest of the Lambeg players, none of this would have been possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their support and dedication have truly made this show come to life.”

If you’re interested in getting involved with Lambeg Players, then Charlotte says: “Please don’t hesitate to reach out!

“We not only put on a pantomime every January, but we also perform a summer play, usually a comedy by Sam Cree, which we’re well known for performing with great success.”

She added: “If you're looking for a January pick-me-up, be sure to grab tickets to Sleeping Beauty! I can’t wait to see you there.”