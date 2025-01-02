Director Charlotte’s Sleeping Beauty pantomime ‘privilege’
Charlotte Boyd, from the Dromore Road, is a member of Lambeg Players, which will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.
The group is incredibly important to her, as it was founded by her late grandfather, Clifford Boyd OBE.
The Players’ production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ will run from January 8 to 11 at the Island Centre in Lisburn.
Charlotte describes it as a fun-filled show for all ages, packed with laughter and the classic pantomime charm!
The performances start at 7:30 pm and will last around two hours, including the interval. Ticket prices are £15 for adults and £12 for concessions.
Commenting on the seasonal showpiece, the Banbridge resident said: “It’s a real privilege for me to be directing my first pantomime.
“This organisation was founded nearly 70 years ago by my late grandfather, Clifford.
“My father, Colin, later took over with a group of others, including Paul Bennington, another Banbridge resident, who has been an integral member of Lambeg Players for over 40 years.
“The next generation is certainly stepping up and, after being involved with Lambeg Players for 20 years, I felt it was time to take on the role of director.
“I’m even directing my own daughter, Ariana (12), who’s starring in her third Lambeg pantomime this year.”
Charlotte has been juggling rehearsals with her busy career and family commitments.
“I’ve taken on this role while working full-time at Alternative Heat, and also looking after my new puppy, Bruno,” she told the Chronicle.
“Sadly, Bruno won’t be able to see the show, but he’s been my faithful companion through the rehearsal process!
“It has been a challenging first year, but without my wonderful production team, and the rest of the Lambeg players, none of this would have been possible.
“Their support and dedication have truly made this show come to life.”
If you’re interested in getting involved with Lambeg Players, then Charlotte says: “Please don’t hesitate to reach out!
“We not only put on a pantomime every January, but we also perform a summer play, usually a comedy by Sam Cree, which we’re well known for performing with great success.”
She added: “If you're looking for a January pick-me-up, be sure to grab tickets to Sleeping Beauty! I can’t wait to see you there.”
