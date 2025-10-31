​Benito Clarke with Q Radio presenter Ibe Sesay in the Q Radio studio.

​IF you haven’t heard of DJ Beni yet, that’s about to change!

At just 20 years old, Benito Clarke, from outside Banbridge, is already carving out a name for himself in Northern Ireland’s music scene - and he’s just getting started.

Benito recently landed a placement at Q Radio, where he’ll spend the coming weeks in the studio shadowing seasoned presenter Ibe Sesay.

He’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at how live radio is produced and the skills need to captivate thousands of listeners every day.

This is not Benito’s first time on the airwaves. Benito currently hosts his own weekly radio broadcast slot on Bounce Digital Radio (102.4FM) in Banbridge every Wednesday night from 9pm, where he drops the latest in house and dance music, a mix that’s become a favourite for local listeners.

Benito’s love for music developed while working with Drake Music in his early teens where he produced his own tracks.

During the Covid lockdown, he threw himself into learning about artists and exploring different music genres, and Benito’s interest in music has continued to grow, continuing with his parents purchasing his first set of decks five years ago.

Now studying the LEAP Employability Level 3 Certificate at Southern Regional College’s Banbridge campus, Benito is focusing on developing skills for the future.

The course helps young people with learning disabilities build the skills and confidence they need to step into the world of work.

As part of the course, students are encouraged to acquire a work placement, a task Benito’s mum Judith played a key role in securing.

Understanding her son’s passion for music, Judith knew a placement in anything other than the music industry would never excite Benito.

Judith said; “Benito’s dad and I are just delighted to see him getting these opportunities in music.

“We’re so grateful to Bounce Digital Radio and Q Radio for giving him the chance to do what he loves.”

Catch Benito on Bounce Digital Radio every Wednesday night from 9pm or on his SoundCloud page: https://soundcloud.com/dj_beni