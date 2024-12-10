Doagh’s heritage brought to life in vibrant new community space

A new chapter has begun for Doagh as the Environmental Improvement Scheme to regenerate Doagh Corner and Anderson Park has been completed and the community space officially opened at a ribbon cutting ceremony recently.

In Doagh Corner, alongside new seating, paving and planting, central to this initiative is the stunning sandstone circle, a space where the past and present come together.

This unique installation invites residents and visitors to step into Doagh’s heritage, symbolised by the engraved Flax Flower, a tribute to the linen industry that once defined the community’s identity. Each of the five engraved discs around the central piece tells its own story, celebrating Doagh’s legacy, depicting flax seeds, the Holestone, a globe, a plough and the Tumblin’ Bridge.

Anderson Park has seen significant upgrades that have greatly improved its usability for visitors. The addition of new picnic tables and benches has created more opportunities for families and groups to gather comfortably and enjoy their leisure time.

Doagh Corner

Upgraded pathways and trails now provide safer and more accessible routes for walkers, runners, and cyclists, ensuring an enjoyable experience for people of all abilities. Enhanced surfacing across the park has improved both the aesthetics and functionality of key areas, making them more durable and easier to maintain while reducing hazards for users.

This project is part of a transformative £500,000 investment across Doagh, Burnside and Templepatrick, funded through the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme by the Department for Communities, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to reinvigorate the post-pandemic economy of our smaller rural towns. through the Small Settlements Covid Recovery Programme It will deliver improvements across five locations, including Doagh Corner, Templepatrick Roundabouts, Anderson Park, and Burnside.

The scheme in Doagh was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, alongside Elected Members, representatives from DfC, Doagh Village Community Association, the creator of the Sandstone Circle and the appointed contractor, idverde.

The Mayor expressed his enthusiasm: "This is an exciting day for Doagh, and I am delighted to see the improvement schemes come to life. These two areas in Doagh will not only rejuvenate our local environment but also create spaces where residents and visitors can come together, celebrate our heritage, and take pride in our community. I look forward to seeing the completion of remaining projects."

Sandstone Circle

Minister Lyons commented “I was delighted to hear that improvements to The Square community space in Doagh have now been completed. Through the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme my department is investing in the long-term viability and prosperity of our smaller settlements, helping to create places that people want to live, work, visit and invest in.”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd welcomed the completion of the project. He said:“The Small Settlements Regeneration Programme is a great example of Departments working together to deliver real change in how people live and work bringing tangible benefits to our rural communities by supporting initiatives on the ground.

“I am delighted that my department was able to contribute to this project in Doagh which has provided a welcoming outdoor space where locals and visitors can now relax and enjoy the natural environment. “

Minister Muir commented “I am delighted to hear of the completion of this project under the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme. The Programme saw Government Departments and Councils work together to deliver for residents and businesses in rural towns and villages. This project will certainly enhance Doagh Village by creating community spaces and delivering on my department’s priority of building strong, sustainable and diverse rural communities”