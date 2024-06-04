Dodds addresses palliative care conference at Queen's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Upper Bann DUP Assembly Member Diane Dodds MLA was privileged to be a guest speaker at a conference at Queen’s University Belfast last week organised by the Northern Ireland Palliative Care Research Forum. The conference was entitled ‘Palliative Care and Psychiatry: The Merging of Two Disciplines’.

During her remarks Mrs Dodds said: “Living with the symptoms and reality of a life-ending diagnosis can understandably bring anxiety, low mood and even suicidal thoughts, with a potential role for psychiatrists, psychologists and other mental health professionals, perhaps through psychotherapy, CBT or one to one counselling.

"And it is not just the patient, but their loved ones too who often need assistance. Spiritual support can be so vitally important too.

"Debates on assisted dying only serve as an impetus to offer the highest quality palliative care and encourage continuous improvement.

"To onlookers, it is certainly more straightforward at first glance, to envisage a role for psychiatry in people dying from terminal cancer or other life-limiting illnesses, than it immediately is, to countenance palliative care for mental illness.

"Many mental disorders are chronic and longstanding, however and despite the best efforts of their clinicians, some psychiatry patients will not find a cure or long-term remission from their illness.

"Some cases fail to respond to multiple trials of evidence-based interventions. Palliative care principles being applied to enduring psychiatric illness has the potential to improve quality of care, person-centredness and autonomy for the individuals.

"Countries such as Canada have in recent years been giving consideration to legislating to enable patients with mental illness to receive medication assistance in death (MAiD).

