Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Gorgeous Galloway and Charming Chloe are two of the dogs currently available for adoption.

Say hello to Galloway. Galloway is an adorable four-year-old Cockapoo who sadly hasn’t had the best start to life. Since arriving in Dogs Trust care, he has come on in leaps and bounds and we couldn’t be prouder of him.

Galloway is a very sociable boy with other dogs and with people although he can be shy at first. Galloway has hip dysplasia and a luxating patella which means his exercise is restricted. He enjoys pottering about the enclosed outdoor areas at Ballymena rehoming centre and would love a home with a garden to explore.

Gorgeous Galloway is looking for an adult only home with adopters that will take things at his pace. He would like to meet his new family multiple times to form a friendship and bond before going home. T

Charming Chloe - Dogs Trust Ballymena

his will be supported by the fantastic training team at the rehoming centre, who will support you and Galloway every step of the way. Galloway is a very sociable boy with other dogs so he could live with another settled dog in his new home. He truly comes out of his shell around other dogs and gains so much confidence in their presence. This friendly, special lad is awaiting to meet his special someone who has time, patience and a lot of love to share.

Chloe is a sweet-natured 10-year-old Shih Tzu who is currently loving life in a foster home. Chloe adores human company and has plenty of love to give. She is a friendly girl who enjoys spending time pottering in the garden. Chloe is used to having someone around most of the time, so she would love a home where she can have company throughout the day. However, she may be able to be left for short periods if this is introduced gradually and with patience.

Chloe is fully housetrained and enjoys her routine of two 20-minute walks each day. Chloe is looking for a calm and loving home where she can enjoy her golden years with plenty of snuggles, gentle playtime, and outdoor pottering. She would make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a loyal and affectionate best friend.

If you think Galloway or Chloe could be the canine companion for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.