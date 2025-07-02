Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies with waggy tails waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena including doting duo Buttons and Betty and Fidget the French Bulldog.

Buttons and Betty are a pair of adorable eight-year-old Chihuahuas looking to find their forever home together. The devoted duo are currently in a foster home. Their foster carer describes Buttons as a real sweetheart who enjoys gentle pats and snuggling in beside you. She will ask to be picked up for extra snuggles and affection. Button’s playful side is starting to show as she enjoys playing with a soft toy.

Betty is a little more timid but has been growing in confidence during her time in foster care. She also likes snuggles and she likes to snooze in a blanket or on her foster carer’s lap. She enjoys sniffing out food in a puzzle mat. Betty has a medical condition which currently does not require any medication. Buttons and Betty love snuggling up together.

Buttons and Betty would love adopters who will offer a lap to snooze on and allow them to relish living in a calm home. They enjoy human company so would like to have someone at home with them for most of the day. They could live with children of secondary school age and above who understand the sweet pair appreciate gentle handling and do not always want to be picked up. They could share their home with another dog, pending successful meets, and could live with a dog savvy cat.

Fidget - Dogs Trust Ballymena

Fidget is a super clever three-year-old French Bulldog who is a bundle of fun and loves to show off his silly side which will make you smile every day. This beautiful boy will keep you entertained with his playful antics and goofy personality. He is very engaged in his training especially when food is involved. Fidget has made incredible progress with his training which he would like to continue with his new family. After a fun day of training and adventures, he enjoys a fuss and snuggle and so is a perfect sofa companion. He would like to build a bond with his adopters before going home so multiple meets will be required.

Fidget loves his favourite people being around so we would like his new adopters to be home most of the day to begin with until leaving time can be built up gradually. Fidget is looking for an experienced owner who understands the breed and is committed to helping him feel safe and secure. He is looking for an adult-only quiet home with few visitors. In the past Fidget was worried by traffic and even though his worries have improved near roads, he would prefer quieter walking areas. Fidget would be a very happy only dog in the home, as he loves all the fuss to himself, however he could potentially live with another calm female dog after successful meets at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

If you are interested in adopting Buttons and Betty or French bulldog Fridget, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.