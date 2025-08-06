Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies with waggy tails waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena including two gorgeous girls Freda and Ivy.

Freda is an adorable, funny and loving one-year-old Pug Crossbreed who is the sweetest girl. Freda loves people, walkies, treats and being involved in whatever is going on as she thinks life is so exciting. As a young pup so would like help with confidence building as she can find new situations a little overwhelming. Freda would also like to be kept occupied so enrichment activities and training will both be beneficial.

Freda could live with secondary school-aged children and with another dog that is happy to share their home with a playful and energetic pup. Freda's ideal adopter would be active, ready, willing and able to provide further training. She is a bright girl who doesn’t lack enthusiasm so she will learn quickly. Freda would like company in her new abode to begin with before leaving time can be gradually increased. If you think fantastic, fun, Freda could be the girl for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Ivy is a sweet-natured five-year-old Chihuahua who will bring a smile to your face with her daily antics. Previously she hasn't had the most positive experience with handling due to being in pain before coming into Dogs Trust care. She is now on long term pain relief so as she feels better the hope is she can overcome any negative associations with being touched and she has showed this with the fantastic bonds she has developed with her Canine Carers. This bodes well for her developing a strong bond with her new ‘pawrents’.

Ivy at Dogs Trust Ballymena

Ivy would like to meet her forever family multiple times before going home so that trust and a bond can be established. Anyone committed to getting to know Ivy will be rewarded when her sweet personality shines through. Ivy is looking for an adult only home where she is the only dog, however she could potentially live with other pets including cats. She is described as a bit of a couch potato, so short walks are her kind of thing as well as pottering in the garden. Ivy loves the quiet life so a peaceful and quiet home would be heaven for this pretty, little lady.

If you are interested in adopting Freda or Ivy, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.