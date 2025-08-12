Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies with waggy tails waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena including Jack Russell Terrier Shya and French Bulldog Fidget.

Shya is a 13-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who has plenty of love to share with the lucky person who adopts her. Shya is currently enjoying being spoiled in foster care, where despite being an older girl, she is always keen to play in the garden and enjoy walkies locally or after a trip in the car. In the home, Shya likes to be close to her foster carer and enjoys watching all that is going on. This friendly girl is on pain relief which she is really benefitting from and will be discussed with anyone interested in adopting Shya.

Shya is looking for a retirement home where she can take life at a slower pace and enjoy company throughout the day. She could live with secondary school-aged children and with another dog, pending successful meets. Shya enjoys meeting other dogs, which often brings out her playful side. If you are looking for a loving and loyal best buddy to brighten your day, Shya could be your girl.

Fidget is a super clever three-year-old French Bulldog who is a bundle of fun and loves to show off his silly side which will make you smile every day. This beautiful boy will keep you entertained with his playful antics and goofy personality. He is very engaged in his training especially when food is involved. Fidget has made incredible progress with his training which he would like to continue with his new family. After a fun day of training and adventures, he enjoys a fuss and snuggle and so is a perfect sofa companion. He would like to build a bond with his adopters before going home so multiple meets will be required.

Fidget - Dogs Trust Ballymena

Fidget loves his favourite people being around so we would like his new adopters to be home most of the day to begin with until leaving time can be built up gradually. Fidget is looking for an experienced owner who understands the breed and is committed to helping him feel safe and secure. He is looking for an adult only quiet home with few visitors. In the past Fidget was worried by traffic and even though his worries have improved near roads, he would prefer quieter walking areas. Fidget would be a very happy only dog in the home, as he loves all the fuss to himself, however he could potentially live with another calm female dog after successful meets at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

If you are interested in adopting Shya or Fidget, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.