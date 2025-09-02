Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies with waggy tails, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena, including two gorgeous boys, Harvey and Max.

Handsome Harvey is a five-year-old Springer Spaniel who is a delightful and energetic lad. Harvey is a typical spaniel, he loves to run, play with toys and go for long walks. His canine carers say he's lots of fun to be around and will make a wonderful companion.

He can lack in confidence, however once he meets his adopter and builds a bond with them, there will be no stopping this gorgeous boy. He will require multiple meets before going to his forever home.

Harvey can live with children aged 14 and over and another dog that will complement his personality. As Harvey needs more confidence building, we think he will really benefit from living with a dog with a quiet nature.

He also requires an adopter that will be at home with him as he is looking for some help with learning to be left alone. Once Harvey feels comfortable around new people, he is a very loving boy who loves to be involved in what’s going on.

Max is a very sweet one-year-old Wheaten Terrier. He is a super-friendly boy who loves cuddles and getting plenty of attention from people. Max is an active lad who enjoys his daily walks, games of tug, and enrichment games that keep his brain working hard and occupied. Max can’t wait to be part of a family, so he is looking for adopters with the time and love to give.

Max has doggie friends he goes walkies with, however, would prefer to be the only dog in his new home. He could live with children aged 16 and over who have experience of living with a large dog.

He is looking for a quiet home without too many visitors and would like company until time left alone can be gradually increased. He isn’t used to being left alone currently so he will have to learn this through training. The lucky adopters of Max must be dedicated, patient and understanding while he learns about living in a home.

If you are interested in adopting, Harvey or Max, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.