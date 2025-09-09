Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies with waggy tails, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena, including two beautiful girls, Nova and Farl.

Nova is a six-year-old Husky who is friendly and affectionate. She is a firm favourite with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena, who say she lights up every room she walks into and is a beautiful girl inside and out. Nova really enjoys her food and treats, which is helpful with training.

She has enjoyed spending time with her friends in the office while in Dogs Trust care. Nova will be a loyal companion who will enjoy walking adventures and snuggles on the sofa.

Nova enjoys having doggie walking pals and could potentially live with another dog pending successful meets. She could live with children of secondary school age who are confident around dogs, as she can be bouncy when excited. She will require a secure garden where she can play and potter.

Nova - Dogs Trust Ballymena

Farl is a one-year-old Collie, with a gentle nature, who hasn't had the best start to life. Farl was pregnant when she came into Dogs Trust care. She was a fantastic mum to nine pups that have all since been adopted. Now is her time to find her forever home.

Farl is a very loving girl, who loves a comfy bed and soft cuddly toys. This sweet girl is looking for patient and understanding adopters who will help build her confidence, give her time and space to grow and then watch her blossom.

Farl would thrive in a calm and loving household where she can rely on a predictable routine. She requires an adult-only home where she is the only dog, so she can be spoiled and cherished. She will also require some help with her basic training as she needs to learn all about living in a home where she is a much-loved pet.

If you are interested in adopting Nova and Farl, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.