Friends Alison Hanna and Jade Lockhart are putting their best foot forward later this month for a cause close to their hearts.

The dynamic duo, from Banbridge, have signed up for Macmillan’s ‘Mighty Hike’, which takes place on Saturday, June 21.

As part of their fundraising, they will be hosting a coffee morning in Bannside Presbyterian Church Hall this Saturday (June 7) from 10am to 1pm - and everyone is welcome!

Alison, a classroom assistant at Donard School, explained what inspired her to take on the 26-mile north coast trek.

​Mighty mission...Friends and work colleagues at Donard School, Alison Hanna and Jade Lockhart.

“Just before Christmas, I felt a strong urge for a new challenge and a desire to support a charitable cause.

“Then in January, I came across a post about the Macmillan Mighty Hike on Instagram, and instantly knew it was exactly what I’d been looking for.

“I mentioned it to Jade and, without hesitation, we both signed up to take on the challenge together.”

The hikers will set off from Ballintoy, not far from Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, and cross the finish line at the University of Ulster in Coleraine.

Alison has been clocking up the miles, in preparation for the marathon distance.

“I have been going for evening walks along the roads with friends and, on weekends, I’ve been covering longer distances with my husband, who has been incredibly supportive throughout,” Alison explained.

“Macmillan is a wonderful charity, and with several close family members having been affected by cancer, it’s a cause I’ve always supported and will continue to do so in different ways.

“Crossing the finish line will be a personal testament to my ability to meet challenges, both physically and mentally, while also contributing to an all important charity.”

Jade, who is a teacher in Donard School, enjoys keeping fit and healthy - and is always on the lookout for a new challenge.

She explained: “When Alison came to me and asked if I wanted to take on the Macmillan Mighty Hike, I thought it felt like the perfect opportunity, with the added bonus that it’s for charity.

“I’ve been out for a few walks and hikes, but nothing much outside of what I would usually do anyway, so I’m hoping it’s enough to carry me through on the day.

“I’m sure the atmosphere and the buzz of the crowds will help!

“We have to raise a minimum of £250 each, but the more we manage to raise the better.

“Macmillan is such a worthy charity and every family is affected by cancer at some point.

“I’ve had family members benefit from Macmillan’s services in the past and it feels like a really worthwhile charity to give back to.

“When we cross the finish line, it will feel great to not only have that sense of personal achievement at completing the challenge, but to know we’ve helped make a difference by fundraising for a worthy cause.”

You can support the Mighty Hike by visiting Alison and Jade’s Justgiving pages as follows:

www.justgiving.com/page/alison-hanna-3

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jade-Lockhart