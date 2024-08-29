Donations needed for life beyond auction at your local livestock mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A number of livestock marts across the province are participating in this fundraising event so if you would like to donate an item for auction such as livestock, contracting services, equipment etc, please get in touch with the Rural Support Farm Support Team on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]. Plumbridge Mart inspired this fundraising initiative as they held an auction fundraiser in Winter 2023 for the charity and raised over £14,000.
The livestock marts involved in this fundraiser this September are: Ballymena, Armoy, Draperstown (O’Kanes), Draperstown (Richard Beattie), Swatragh, Kilrea, Pomeroy, Lisahally, Enniskillen, Keady, Omagh, Newtownstewart, Gortin, Donemana, Rathfriland, Crossmaglen, Markethill, Dungannon, Fivemiletown, Clogher, Camlough, Hilltown.
George Mullan, CEO of ABP Food Group and Chairperson of the Life Beyond Steering Committee said, “This bereavement support programme relies solely on charitable donations to deliver much needed emotional and counselling support together with guidance for the farm business. We are extremely grateful to our local livestock marts for supporting this fundraising initiative and for hosting this event. With this programme increasing in demand, we are thankful for their support and generosity as it will ensure that the farming community here in Northern Ireland receive the help and support they need during a tragic or difficult time in their life.”
Launched in 2021, the Life Beyond programme has supported a number of farming families across Northern Ireland. The programme is unique to the farming community and offers: Tailored support according to each family’s individual needs; Bereavement counselling that includes trauma support; Mentoring support for the farm business; Free, confidential and impartial guidance for all of the farm family; Delivered in the privacy of the family home.
Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support commented: “When the worst happens in a farming family it is often not only about dealing with the shock, sadness and sometimes trauma that comes from losing a loved one. It can also mean trying to deal with practical issues relating to the farm business in the middle of unbearable grief. Our Life Beyond programme provides the practical and emotional support to help farming families to navigate their experience – both personally and farm business related, with the support and expertise from a Farm Business or Counselling Mentor. Therefore, the funds raised through the mart auctions are crucial to the survival of this programme so that we can continue to support the farming community across the province and guide them through their new norm.”
If you would like to find out more information about the Life Beyond programme you can visit the NI Farm Support Hub on https://www.ruralsupport.org.uk/life-beyond/ or call the freephone confidential Support Line on 0800 138 1678.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.