Donnelly Foundation fuels fun at Tattygar Primary School with new outdoor play equipment

Tattygar Primary School, based in Lisbellaw in Fermanagh, has received new outdoor play equipment thanks to funding received from Donnelly Foundation.

The financial donation, which came from a charitable fund established by Northern Ireland's largest independent vehicle retailer, Donnelly Group, has created new opportunities for pupils to take part in active, outdoor learning in a fun and engaging environment.

Paul McKulkin, Site Director at Donnelly Group Enniskillen, commented: "For more than 70 years, Donnelly Group has been dedicated to making a significant impact on the lives of people in the communities in which it operates.

“Supporting young people and their development is something we are particularly passionate about, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts contribute to a brighter, healthier future for the next generation.

“Tattygar Primary School’s new outdoor facilities are a perfect example of this, and we are delighted to see the positive effect they are having on pupils and staff alike."

Since being established in 2019, Donnelly Foundation has helped over 30 projects across Northern Ireland including Lower Erne First Responders, Enniskillen Running Club and St. Patrick’s Primary School.

It continues to demonstrate a genuine commitment the communities in which it operates, with Donnelly Group’s Enniskillen showroom located less than 15 minutes from Tattygar Primary School.

Joanne McCaffrey, Principal at Tattygar Primary School, added: “The new play equipment has made a significant impact on our school community -encouraging outdoor learning, promoting positive social interaction, and supporting the physical and emotional development of our pupils.

“It has quickly become a much-loved part of the school day, with children of all ages using and benefiting from the new equipment.

"At Tattygar Primary School, we place great importance on providing the best opportunities for our children, and outdoor play is a key part of that.

“The generosity of Donnelly Foundation has enabled us to enhance our outdoor space, and we are grateful for its support.”