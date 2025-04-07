Dotty and Gusty are Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena. This week we would like to introduce you to two beautiful Spaniels, Dotty and Gusty.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dotty is a three-year-old Springer Spaniel who is fun, affectionate and energetic. Dotty has a very endearing personality as she loves people, snuggle time and playing with toys, especially a tennis ball. Dotty loves chasing a ball and showing you her soft toys. Playing outside with Dotty will be a great way to get to know her if you are interested in adopting this beautiful girl.

Dotty will be best suited as the only pet in her new home, however she does enjoy the company of doggy walking companions. She loves to play and run outside, so active adopters that will take her on adventures to forests, parks and beaches would be her dream come true. Dotty is looking for an adult only home, or a home with older teenagers aged 16 and over and she hasn’t been around young children before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She led a sheltered life prior to coming into Dogs Trust care so she may require some help with building her confidence. Dotty would love company to begin with in her forever home while she settles into a new environment and routine. Dotty is going to bring a lot of love and joy into her lucky adopters’ life.

Gorgeous Gusty - Dogs Trust Ballymena

Gusty is a very handsome four-year-old Spaniel crossbreed who came into Dogs Trust care as a stray, so his past life is unknown. Gusty has fantastic relationships with his carers at Dogs Trust Ballymena where he is renowned for showering them with love. Gusty loves his food and he is an intelligent boy who has mastered many tricks including sit, paw, lie down and sit pretty.

Gusty can be unsure of new people so multiple meets at the rehoming centre will be required to build a bond before he goes to his forever home. He requires an adult only home and could potentially be rehomed with another dog pending successful meets.

Gusty loves getting out and about to practice his training, so he is looking for adopters who are committed to continuing with his training which he enjoys. He would be well suited to active adopters who can take him to lots of exciting walking locations which are quiet as these are Gusty's favourite spots. Come and meet Gusty and you will be blown away by this gorgeous lad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Dotty and Gusty sound like they might be the canine companion for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.