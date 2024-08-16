Downpatrick joiner and decorator in Screwfix semi-final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Jones, a joiner and decorator from Downpatrick, has reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024.

Michael, 38, who owns Panelling Perfect, has more than four years’ experience working in the trade. Michael showcased adaptability, creativity, and professionalism in the initial application, which secured him a place in the semi-finals for the national award.

Michael set up Panelling Perfect during the pandemic, due to needing more flexibility from his job after his son needed additional support. With an eye for design and a gap in the market, Michael seized the opportunity to go self-employed, offering a holistic service including consultation, interior design, carpentry and decorating.

Building everything from scratch, from the branding to the website, Michael has established a big social media following to take Panelling Perfect to the next level. Alongside hundreds of happy customer reviews, Michael been shortlisted for several industry awards and now hopes to expand his business by recruiting staff.

Now he will compete against 26 other top tradespeople from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, for a chance to be shortlisted as a finalist.

If Michael is successful, he will become one of just 10 finalists to take part in the in-person final to be held at Screwfix LIVE, on 27th September 2024. Here, a panel of industry experts will put each tradesperson through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 and take home a fantastic trade bundle made up of tools, tech, and training worth £20,000 / €20,000.

Michael comments: “To receive the call that I’d made it to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 was unbelievable. I never thought I’d get this far to be honest. Reaching the national final in September would be such a great achievement, especially when you look at the calibre of the other tradespeople I’m up against.

“I hope my passion for joinery and decorating shines through and that my commitment to the trade despite the many obstacles I have faced is enough to secure me a place in the final.”

With the national award now in its the 15th year, Michael hopes to join the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame in 2024, taking a place alongside reigning champion Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter, who claimed the accolade in 2023.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are often unsung heroes, working tirelessly day in and day out with the upmost passion and dedication. Our long-running national award aims to shine a light on the very best of them, recognising the outstanding work tradespeople deliver and the impact they have within their communities.

“Once again we’ve been blown away by the strength of the applications we’ve received for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Each of our semi-finalists has already proved themselves as an ambassador for their trade and I wish them all the very best of luck as they look to gain a place in September’s national final.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024, please visit screwfix.com/stt