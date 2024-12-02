Draft Dromore Place Plan launched: Share your feedback today

Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council are excited to announce the launch of the Draft Dromore Place Plan, a transformative vision for the future of Dromore.

With the input of over 614 local residents and stakeholders so far, the draft outlines key projects to rejuvenate the area and enhance its social, economic, and environmental well-being.

The plan focuses on four ‘Big Ideas’, aimed at revitalising Dromore through innovative and collaborative action:

1. Tackling Vacancy and Dereliction: Breathing life into underutilised spaces to create vibrant hubs for community and business.

Deputy Lord Mayor Kyle Savage, Chris McNabb from HLM Architects and Chair of the Place Board, Ethna McNamee launch the draft Dromore Place Plan to gather community feedback.

2. Dromore Viaduct – Over and Under Project: Restoring this historic landmark to promote heritage, recreation, and community use.

3. Development Potential at Quillyburn: Exploring opportunities to transform these lands into a thriving new space.

4. Improving Connections through Riverside Developments: Enhancing links between the River Lagan and the town’s assets, such as the town centre, Motte and Bailey, and Dromore Park.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Kyle Savage encouraged residents to get involved.

He said: "The Draft Dromore Place Plan represents an exciting step forward for the town, built on community collaboration and shared ambitions. I urge everyone to take part in this consultation and help shape the future of Dromore.”

Chris McNabb from HLM Architects, who contributed to the plan, said: “Our work focuses on creating places where people can live, work, and thrive. This plan captures Dromore’s potential and charts a path for regeneration that respects its heritage while looking towards the future.”

Chair of the Place Board, Ethna McNamee, added: “The engagement we’ve seen so far has been fantastic, and the ideas in this draft are directly inspired by local people. Now is the time to make your voice heard as we refine and work together with key partners to plan for the future vision of Dromore.”

The consultation period is now open, and the Council invites everyone to review the draft plan and share their feedback. You can read the full draft plan and give your feedback here: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/dromoreplaceplan

Attend our community consultation events on:

· Saturday 7 December 2024, 10am to 12noon at Courtyard Artisan Market, Church Street, Dromore

· Monday 9 December 2024, 11am to 12noon at Adult Tea Dance, Dromore Community Centre

· Wednesday 11 December 2024, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Coffee & Chat - Public Drop-In session, Dromore Town Hall

· Thursday 12 December 2024, 6.30pm, Pop Up Film Night – The Holiday, Dromore Community Centre (booking essential)

· Friday 13 December 2024, 10am to 12noon, Bauble Craft Workshop, Dromore Community Centre (booking essential)

· Saturday 14 December 2024, 11am to 2pm, Public Drop-In Session, Dromore Community Centre

· Thursday 9 January 2025, 10am to 11.30am, Public Drop-In Session, Dromore Library, Market Square.

For essential booking events visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/dromoreplaceplan

The Dromore Place Plan is being taken forward by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Community Planning Partnership of which council is the lead partner.