Drive to wipe out HIV in Northern Ireland by 2030

On World AIDS Day this year (1st December), Northern Ireland’s only dedicated HIV Charity, Positive Life, says that with a few simple changes Northern Ireland could be on track to eliminate HIV by 2030. The charity says HIV testing and greater public understanding of modern HIV treatment could help end the stigma and bring new diagnoses down to zero within just five years.

In 2023, there were 101 new HIV diagnoses in Northern Ireland, including 47 first-time diagnoses and 54 individuals diagnosed outside of Northern Ireland.

Jacquie Richardson, Chief Executive of Positive Life NI, says that the downward trend in new cases is encouraging, but she believes a concerted effort can bring the number of new diagnoses down to zero.

Jacquie Richardson said:

“Through education, awareness, and expanded access to testing, we firmly believe we can eliminate HIV in Northern Ireland by 2030. It’s encouraging to see a significant decrease of 48% in first-time diagnoses since 2015, showing the impact of awareness and early intervention. Sadly, there were also ten deaths reported in 2023. Early HIV diagnosis is critical, as it ensures timely treatment, protects health, and prevents further transmission.”

Positive Life is leading the charge to make Northern Ireland the first UK region to achieve the World Health Organisation’s target of Zero New HIV Diagnoses by 2030. With some of the lowest rates of new diagnoses in the UK, Northern Ireland is uniquely positioned to meet this ambitious goal.

A key element of this is increased access to HIV testing. In 2023, 91,635 HIV tests were performed in Northern Ireland, a 5% increase on 2022 and the highest number recorded in the past decade. Positive Life offers rapid HIV testing at its Belfast centre and pop-up testing around Northern Ireland.

World AIDS Day on 1 December is also an important platform to start the conversation and bring public knowledge about HIV up to date.

Northern Ireland is part of the World Health Organisation's global Fast Track Cities initiative, aimed at reaching zero new HIV diagnoses by 2030. Northern Ireland could be the first region to reach this target.

Jacquie Richardson continued:

“World AIDS Day is a time to reflect on the progress made in HIV treatment while acknowledging the challenges that remain due to a lack of knowledge and stigma.

“Today, people living with HIV, who access timely and effective treatment, can lead long and healthy lives. While it’s a serious and life-long condition, with the right medication HIV is no longer life-threatening. The message of U=U Undetectable equals Untransmittable – is testament to how far we’ve come. Modern HIV treatment means the virus can be brought down to such a low level that it cannot be detected in the bloodstream, meaning it cannot be transmitted through sexual contact.

“However, stigma remains one of the greatest barriers to progress. Many individuals living with HIV tells us that outdated beliefs about the virus have a far more damaging impact on their mental health than the physical challenges of living with the condition. World AIDS Day is a chance to talk about HIV, break down barriers and empower people to take ownership of their sexual health.”

Positive Life encourages everyone to take part in World AIDS Day by learning more about HIV, sharing the message of U=U, and getting tested. The charity urges anyone who thinks they may be at risk to seek support without delay.

Jacquie Richardson concluded,

“World AIDS Day is not just about reflection; it’s about action. We’re thrilled that Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has joined Belfast and Derry City & Strabane councils in the Fast-Track Cities initiative, but we need more councils to get behind us and support this vital mission. There is no financial cost to any council to get involved and the savings in terms of the long term public health and wellbeing of our citizens are priceless.”

For more information, visit www.positivelifeni.com or call 0800 137437.