Dromara CRUK House to house collection 2024

The Dromara Cancer Research UK group completed their annual House-to-house collection in the Dromara area at the beginning of June and a total of £11,010.00 was raised due to the very generous nature of the public donations and the collectors who very willing gave of their time and energy to travel around the area.

The Townlands collected were as follows -

Artana £ 660.27 Aughnaskeagh £ 232.08 Ballykeel, Growell £ 700.38 Ballykeel £ 313.00 Drumlough/Drumaknockan £ 135.30 Drumaknockan +Edentrillick Rd £ 251.34 Edentrillick Hill/Drumlough Rd £ 212.94 Begney £ 213.56 Carnew £ 424.04 Cluntagh Rd - no collector available Cluntagh - no collector available Crossgare £ 322.80 Derry £ 153.00 Dree + Drin £ 198.53 Dromara Town + Surgery Goblet £ 154.94 Barcley Manor £ 101.03 Dundrum Rd & Estates inc Meadow £ 295.09 Dromara – Townland £ 163.20 Drumadoney £ 589.70 Enagh £ 285.21 Fedney £ 560.06 Finnis £ 504.00 Garvaghy £ 295.93 Gransha £ 348.95 Guiness/Dunglen/Drumkeeragh £ 387.77 Kinallen – Kane Tce, Hawthorne Hill £ 108.89 Katesbridge & Kinallen Rd £ 147.77 -Kinallen Skeagh Rd £ 254.87 -Kinallen – Banbridge Rd £ 115.92 -Kinallen -Whitethorn £ 131.63 Leapouges £ 172.00 Lakeland Road £ 151.50 Legananny £ 94.00 Leavalleyreagh £ 276.43 Moybrick £ 654.25 Moydalgan £ 337.50 Mullaghdrin £ 99.86 Moneyabane £ 316.65 Rafferty’s Hill/Tullynore - no collector available Slievenaboley £ 195.00 Tullyniskey £ 329.00 Waringsford, Enagh Rd £ 121.61 Total £11010.0

We are very grateful to the collectors and public for their generosity in helping us achieve this amazing amount.

The money raised helps to ensure the continuation of valuable research into potential treatments and cures for cancer related illnesses, including research projects taking place in Northern Ireland.