Dromara house to house collection raises £12,365

The Dromara cancer Research UK Group completed their annual ouse-to-house collection in the Dromara area at the beginning of June and a total of £12,365.00 was raised due to the very generous nature of public donations.

Included in this amount was a generous donation from Toby and Oscar Scott who organised a sale of some of Oscar's paintings.

Thanks are also due to the collectors and their drivers who very willingly gave their time and energy to travel around the area in order to complete the house to house collection.

The money raised helps to ensure the continuation of valuable research into potential treatments and cures for cancer related illnesses, much of this research happening in Northern Ireland.

Dr Harley, Chairperson with Toby and Oscar Scott who raised £68.02 from the sale of Oscar's paintings.

With kind regards,

Ruth McCauley,

Secretary, Dromara CRUK Group

Dromara Committee CRUK Jun-25 Townland Collector Artana £684.02 Aughnaskeagh £234.50 Ballykeel, Growell £514.75 Ballykeel £308.31 Drumlough/Drumaknochan £160.30 Drumaknockan +Edentrillick Rd £253.25 Edentrillick Hill /Drumlough Rd £289.96 Begney £300.39 Carnew £470.25 Cluntagh Crossgare (inc PC) £386.76 Derry £180.00 Dree + Drin £132.50 Dromara Town £100.00 Dromara Woodvale £125.77 Barclay Manor (J Ervin) £159.17 DundrumRd&develoopments inc Meadow Lane, Drum Manor £253.49 Dromara - Townland £172.16 Drumadoney £612.00 Enagh £358.52 Fedney £667.00 Finnis £548.10 Garvaghy £386.50 Gransha £606.65 Guiness/Dunglen/Drumkeeragh £283.77 Kinallen Hawthorn Hill £116.50 Katesbridge + Kinallen Rd £120.97 - Kinallen Skeagh Rd £498.35 - Kinallen - Banbridge Rd £216.03 - Kinallen - Whitethorn £206.01 Leapogues £255.00 Lakeland Road £206.70 Legananny £237.30 Leavalleyreagh £274.48 Moybrick £705.23 Moydalgan £327.80 Mullaghdrin £71.80 Moneynabane £252.69 Raffertys Hill / Tullynore Slievenaboley £250.00 Tullyniskey £330.40 Warringsford,Enagh Rd £107.62 £12,365.00

