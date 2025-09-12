​MIAMI Showband survivor Stephen Travers will be telling his remarkable story at an event organised by Bridge Books, Dromore, early next month.

It’s the latest in a series of big-name author events that have included Donal Ryan, Stuart Neville, CJ Skuse, and Eamonn Mallie.

Bridge Books owner Lesley Price said: “We’re delighted that Stephen has found time in his busy schedule to share his harrowing but hopeful story of survival, to coincide with the publication of his memoir The Bass Player.

“These author events offer a fascinating insight into the lives and thoughts of the people who work long and hard to provide us with our favourite reads. Stephen will also be signing copies of the book after the event.”

Stephen Travers will be in conversation with journalist Mike Philpott on Monday, October 6 at Mulholland’s On The Square in Dromore.

As Stephen points out in the book, he has, in effect, lived two lives. One was as a young bass player with the Miami Showband, immersed in music, friendship, and the thrill of life on the road with one of Ireland’s biggest musical acts.

But on July 31, 1975, he awoke to a new life - as a survivor of one of the most shocking events of the Troubles, an attack by a loyalist gang on the Banbridge to Newry road that claimed the lives of three of his friends, Tony Geraghty, Fran O’Toole and Brian McCoy.

He writes: “My heart stopped three times on the morning of 31st July.

“But thanks to the surgeon James Blundell and all the wonderful staff at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, I survived.”

Since the attack, Stephen has become an acclaimed author, composer, producer and speaker on peace and reconciliation.

The Bass Player is a eulogy to the life he might have lived.

Tickets for the event are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/bridge-books.