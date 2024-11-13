Drumaheagles Young Defenders with Thanks

Drumaheagles Young Defenders, Annual band parade which was held on Saturday 17th of August 2024.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank Drumaheagles Ladies committee for all their help at our Big Breakfast morning and the Royal British Legion for hosting the event. We also pay special thanks all the local businesses for their continued support and donations, the PSNI for their co – operation, the general public for their kind support on the night and throughout the year, the marshals who kindly took the time to help our parade run smoothly, The Manor Hotel for holding our function, also a big thanks to Pride of the Maine Flute Band who led the parade and all other bands who attended on the night.