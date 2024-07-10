Dual-language signage blocked
Portadown Councillor Paul Duffy said: “It’s disappointing that unionist parties once again have blocked an application for dual-language street signage at Woodside in Portadown.
“I understand the frustration of residents, all of whom backed the proposal to have a dual-language sign on their street.
“The residents who applied for this have fully complied with the council process and met the criteria to have this signage on their street.
“The Irish language is thriving right across our island with more and more people learning it, it is also inclusive and it belongs to everyone, in all communities.
“I am calling on the unionist parties to stop standing in the way of residents wishes to have dual-language signage on their street and work together with the rest of us to promote equality for all.”
