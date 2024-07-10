Dual-language signage blocked

By Upper Bann Sinn FéinContributor
Published 10th Jul 2024, 14:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sinn Féin councillor Paul Duffy has said it’s deeply disappointing that dual-language signage at Woodside in Portadown has been blocked by unionist parties.

Portadown Councillor Paul Duffy said: “It’s disappointing that unionist parties once again have blocked an application for dual-language street signage at Woodside in Portadown.

“I understand the frustration of residents, all of whom backed the proposal to have a dual-language sign on their street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The residents who applied for this have fully complied with the council process and met the criteria to have this signage on their street.

Submit your storySubmit your story
Submit your story

“The Irish language is thriving right across our island with more and more people learning it, it is also inclusive and it belongs to everyone, in all communities.

“I am calling on the unionist parties to stop standing in the way of residents wishes to have dual-language signage on their street and work together with the rest of us to promote equality for all.”

Related topics:Sinn FeinPortadown

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.