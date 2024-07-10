Dual-language signage blocked

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Duffy has said it’s deeply disappointing that dual-language signage at Woodside in Portadown has been blocked by unionist parties.

Portadown Councillor Paul Duffy said: “It’s disappointing that unionist parties once again have blocked an application for dual-language street signage at Woodside in Portadown.

“I understand the frustration of residents, all of whom backed the proposal to have a dual-language sign on their street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The residents who applied for this have fully complied with the council process and met the criteria to have this signage on their street.

Submit your story

“The Irish language is thriving right across our island with more and more people learning it, it is also inclusive and it belongs to everyone, in all communities.