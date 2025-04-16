Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme now open for applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are you aged 11–18, living in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough and ready to improve your life skills and further your career prospects? The Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme is back for its fourth year, offering an incredible opportunity to access up to £1,000 to take your personal and professional growth to the next level.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, this initiative stands apart from the traditional Duke of Edinburgh Award Programme. It’s designed specifically to help young people overcome financial or social barriers, enabling them to pursue passions and hobbies, develop talents, and unlock future opportunities.

This year, 20 bursaries are up for grabs. Successful applicants will take part in a 10-week, life-changing programme from September to December, meeting one evening a week. The programme focuses on building essential life skills, with sessions on volunteering, drugs/alcohol awareness, good relations, money management, sports activities, mental health awareness, digital technology, animal welfare, fitness/nutrition and photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience kicks off in August with a team-building event, giving participants a chance to connect before diving into the full programme. Those who complete at least 80% of the sessions will then be eligible to apply for a £1,000 bursary - split equally to purchase equipment (up to £500) and tuition or training (up to £500).

The 2024 Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme participants receiving their bursaries

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: “We believe every young person deserves the chance to grow, achieve, and be inspired – regardless of their background. The Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme empowers our youth to build confidence, gain valuable life skills, and explore their passions. I encourage eligible young people across the Borough to get involved and take this exciting step toward shaping their future.”

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible to apply or be nominated you must meet the following criteria:

Be aged 11–18 as of 1 September 2025

Live at a permanent address within the Borough

Not have previously received a bursary from the Council

Be willing to fully participate in the 10-week programme

Be able to attend a team-building event in mid to late August

Applications and nominations are open now and will close on Wednesday 4 June at 4pm. Apply online at: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/DukeOfEdinburgh