Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme now open for applications
Delivered by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, this initiative stands apart from the traditional Duke of Edinburgh Award Programme. It’s designed specifically to help young people overcome financial or social barriers, enabling them to pursue passions and hobbies, develop talents, and unlock future opportunities.
This year, 20 bursaries are up for grabs. Successful applicants will take part in a 10-week, life-changing programme from September to December, meeting one evening a week. The programme focuses on building essential life skills, with sessions on volunteering, drugs/alcohol awareness, good relations, money management, sports activities, mental health awareness, digital technology, animal welfare, fitness/nutrition and photography.
The experience kicks off in August with a team-building event, giving participants a chance to connect before diving into the full programme. Those who complete at least 80% of the sessions will then be eligible to apply for a £1,000 bursary - split equally to purchase equipment (up to £500) and tuition or training (up to £500).
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: “We believe every young person deserves the chance to grow, achieve, and be inspired – regardless of their background. The Duke of Edinburgh Legacy Bursary Scheme empowers our youth to build confidence, gain valuable life skills, and explore their passions. I encourage eligible young people across the Borough to get involved and take this exciting step toward shaping their future.”
Who Can Apply?
To be eligible to apply or be nominated you must meet the following criteria:
- Be aged 11–18 as of 1 September 2025
- Live at a permanent address within the Borough
- Not have previously received a bursary from the Council
- Be willing to fully participate in the 10-week programme
- Be able to attend a team-building event in mid to late August
Applications and nominations are open now and will close on Wednesday 4 June at 4pm. Apply online at: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/DukeOfEdinburgh