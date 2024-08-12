Dunbarton A team make it 12 wins from 12 in the league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belmont B 70 (1pt) v Dunbarton A 102 (6pts). Dunbarton A team continued their relentless pursuit towards another league title when they brought forward their 7th Sept contest with Belmont B to last Thursday night and won by 32 shots.

And more important than the margin of victory, another 6 points were secured, leaving them 14.5 points ahead of nearest challengers Belmont A who they play this week.

It was another dominant performance by the visitors who led from start to finish. Leading the charge was the rink skipped by Marty Trainor who got off to a flyer and never looked back.

Buoyed by his triples win the previous weekend, Marty led his rink to a thumping 23 shot success. Also victorious by the same winning margins were the rinks skipped Barry Browne and Jack A Moffett who both won by seven shots. Unfortunately Alan Paul's foursome were unable to make it a perfect night as with three ends remaining they were level with their opponents at 17 shots apiece only to concede a treble and two singles. Nonetheless this was a fine win in very unpleasant weather conditions.

Rink 1 R McElroy, G McElroy, A Hughes, JA Moffett up 20-13

Rink 2 J Kidd, D McElroy, M Greenfield, B Browne up 28-21

Rink 3 D Jordan, J Moffett, C McCartan, A Paul down 17-22

Rink 4 R McMullan, K Trainor, A O'Keefe, M Trainor up 37-14

This week the locals have two of their remaining six league games to play as they travel to Belmont on Tuesday night (13th) and then away to NICS on Sunday 18th. If the locals could remain undefeated after these two games they would be odds on for a successful defence of their title.