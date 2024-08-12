Dunbarton B team throw away potential Irish Intermediate Cup final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunbarton B 76 v Balmoral A 80. There was also heartbreak for the Dunbarton B team on Saturday as they crashed out of the Irish Intermediate Cup at the semi final stage in Gilford against Balmoral A.

On paper this was always going to be a tough game against the only team that is above them in the league, but the locals will feel like they completely threw this game away.

When David Copeland's rink finished their last end there were still 8 ends in total to be played and the hosts led by 12 shots overall and looked odds on for a cup final place. But suddenly things went completely pear shaped. Sean Breen lost a single on his last end, Sean Trainor lost a double, treble, double on his last three ends and Matthew Adamson a four, single and four on ends 18-20 and suddenly a 12-shot lead became a five shot deficit with one end left. In truth, the locals never looked like getting a count and eventually scored a single to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

The two winning rinks were skipped by the two Seans as both Sean Trainor and Sean Breen won by three shots. Matthew Adamson saw a five shot lead after 17 ends result in a three-shot defeat while PG Singles Champion Davy Copeland disappointingly lost by seven.

This was a game that the locals had in complete control and somehow let it slip away - a sore one to take.

Rink 1 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, S Trainor up 22-19

Rink 2 D Tumilty, Shea Trainor, D McKeating, S Breen up 19-16

Rink 3 G Magennis, M Hogg, A Magennis, M Adamson down 17-20

Rink 4 B Hogg, O Breen, B Prunty, D Copeland down 18-25