Dunbarton Midweek team into PG Cup Final

Dunbarton C 73 v Ards C 52. The Dunbarton Midweek team are through to the final of the Midweek Cup, a cup that they haven't won since 2013.

Last Thursday night the locals made the short journey to the neutral Hilden green in Lisburn and in poor weather conditions produced a fine performance to win by 21 shots against Ards.

This was a very professional performance by the Gilford side which boasted a fine mixture of youth and experience. They pretty much led from start to finish with all four rinks ahead at the halfway mark and this continued until the final whistle with all four staying in front.

Both Gary Feeney and Gordy Magennis led their rinks to seven shot wins while they were ably backed up by Aidan Magennis who by by four and Matthew Adamson who won by three.

They will now play Hilden on Wednesday 21st in the cup final.

Rink 1 G McCracken, N Cunningham, R Bolton, G Feeney up 21-14

Rink 2 A Patterson, B Hogg, S Trainor, M Adamson up 16-13

Rink 3 E Prunty, D Trainor, B Prunty, G Magennis up 20-13

Rink 4 A Copeland, K Quinn, D McKeating, A Magennis up 16-12