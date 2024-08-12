Dunbarton Midweek Team one win away from League Title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Old Bleach C 62 (3.5pts) v Dunbarton C 62 (3.5pts). The Dunbarton midweek kept their title dreams alive when they played out a thriller at Randalstown last Wednesday night.

In a ding dong game that swung to and fro, the locals were happy to walk away with a share of the spoils, knowing that 3.5 points this week in their final game will see their title retained.

This was always going to be a tricky game as the hosts occupied third place going into this tussle and still had an outside chance of winning the league themselves. The game turned out to be a classic, only decided on the last end with the hosts one shot ahead. And it was Gilford third David McKeating who stole the show, twice drawing shot.

His skip Sean Breen had an opportunity to win the game by trying to draw for a second shot but the way the head lay, there was a real danger that he could give the shot away. Common sense then took over as the Dunbarton quartet realised that an overall draw was still a good result and would leave the title outcome in their own hands, so Sean decided to play a blocker and eventually the scores were tied. Top rink was skipped by Gordy Magennis who stormed home by 14 shots, aided by a crucial count of 6 on end 17.

Teammate Matthew Adamson was also victorious as he led his front three to a narrow 4 shot success. On the other two rinks, things did not go so well. Gary Feeney’s foursome lost a disastrous count of seven on end 10 and never recovered, eventually losing by six. And finally Sean Breen’s four suffered a disastrous run from ends 14-16 when they lost 11 shots without reply to finish in arrears by 11 - they did however count that all important final shot of the game!

Rink 1 G McCracken, M Hogg, N Cunningham, G Magennis up 22-8

Rink 2 A Copeland, R Sheward, D McKeating, S Breen down 11-23

Rink 3 A Patterson, K Quinn, O Breen, G Feeney down 12-18

Rink 4 M O’Neill, Jamie Kidd, Jack Kidd, M Adamson up 17-13

This Wednesday the locals host Ewarts, and just like last year they know a win will once again see them secure the Division One Title. This game starts at 6.30pm and an exciting finale awaits.