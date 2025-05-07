Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club stays on the ball thanks to Donnelly Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club has received a game-changing donation from Donnelly Foundation for the purchase of new training equipment.

The financial support, which came from a charitable fund established by Northern Ireland's largest independent vehicle retailer Donnelly Group, was used to provide new training bibs and hockey balls.

Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for Donnelly Foundation, said: “At Donnelly Foundation, we’re passionate about making a positive impact in the communities we serve.

“By funding essential training equipment for local sports clubs, we can help ease the financial pressures they face due to rising costs.

Clare Weir, Registration Secretary, Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club, Nicola Cardwell, Dungannon Ladies Hockey Chair, Senior players; Abby, Anna, Poppy and Darcy, and Geoff Lamont, Site Director, Donnelly Group Dungannon.

“We know how valuable community sports clubs are - not just for giving young people affordable access to physical activity, but also for helping them build friendships and experience the benefits of teamwork.”

Geoff Lamont, Site Director at Donnelly Group, Dungannon, added: “At Donnelly Group, we understand the importance of supporting our local clubs in meaningful ways.

“By providing Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club with the tools they need, we’re investing in the future of local talent and creating a foundation for success.

“We’re proud to support Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club and look forward to seeing the team thrive in the season ahead.”

Since its launch in 2019, Donnelly Foundation has supported over 30 projects across Northern Ireland, and it continues to play an active role in supporting local communities with Donnelly Group’s Dungannon showroom located less than 10 minutes from Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club’s training grounds.

Claire Weir, Registration Secretary at Dungannon Ladies Hockey Club, commented: “We are committed to ensuring that hockey continues to be an accessible sport for everyone, particularly girls, to ensure the future of our club.

“For this reason, we try our hardest not to pass on the increase in equipment costs to parents.

“We’d like to sincerely thank Donnelly Foundation for its generous funding, which highlights the vital role businesses play in supporting community groups like ours.

“We’re excited to use our new training equipment in the upcoming season.”

To learn more about Donnelly Foundation, visit https://www.donnellygroup.co.uk/foundation/