Dungannon Park welcomes back Walk for Diabetes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday, June 8th, will see the return of the popular Walk for Diabetes, an annual fundraising event hosted by the Dungannon Diabetes Support Group.

A calendar favourite for many within the local community, the walk will follow the 1.2-mile path and is a great opportunity to bring along family, friends and meet others from the area, as you come together to support a great cause.

Funds raised on the day will support diabetes-related research projects taking place in Northern Ireland. The registration fee for the walk is £10 per person and children under 12 can take part in the fun for free. Registration will take place at the Fisherman’s Cottage near the car park and the walk will commence at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on this year’s walk, Rhonda Green, Secretary of the Dungannon Diabetes Support Group said: “We’re really excited to welcome everyone back for our annual ‘Walk for Diabetes’ fundraiser in just a few weeks’ time. We’re very proud of our local community who always offer such great support for events like these – it all goes such a long way in helping us raise greater awareness about the condition which affects so many people here in Northern Ireland.

Walk for Diabetes in Dungannon Park

“We find this is always a really great event for people to connect and share their experiences. It’s also a nice opportunity to embrace the great outdoors and enjoy the sunshine, which we hope makes an appearance on the day.”

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Community Fundraising Manager, Naomi Breen, said: “It’s wonderful to see ‘Walk for Diabetes’ making its return to Dungannon Park. Year on year we’ve seen the community support go from strength to strength – it’s so encouraging to see so many people come together to support vital diabetes research projects taking place in the region.

“Whether you are living with or at risk of diabetes yourself, or caring for a loved one, this is the perfect way to link up with others and learn more about the different support that is available. A special thank you to the Dungannon Diabetes Support Group for all their hard work in organising this year’s event. If you’re in the area in just a couple of weeks’ time, we strongly encourage you to stop by and get involved with the walk.”