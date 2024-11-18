Dunloy Presbyterian Women 70th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunloy PW have held a weekend of special events to celebrate their 70th Anniversary.

On Friday 15th November, past and present PW members and the congregation of Dunloy Presbyterian Church enjoyed an Anniversary Dinner held in Dunloy Presbyterian Church Hall. Photographs and memorabilia from the past 70 years were on display and after the meal, Brian Rankin and John Porter entertained the guests with poetry and song.

On Sunday 17th November, Ellen Hillen, current PW President, was the guest speaker at an Anniversary Praise Service where the praise was led by Harmony & Co Ladies Choir. The congregation gave thanks to God for 70 years of Women's Ministry in Dunloy and prayed that God would continue to bless the work that PW does to support mission at home and abroad.