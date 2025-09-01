Early Years launches new membership offer with one rate for all childcare settings

Early Years, the biggest organisation in Northern Ireland working with and for young children, is this year celebrating 60 years since its formation in 1965, and is marking the anniversary with the launch of a new membership offering.

Following consultation with its membership base the organisation has moved to a ‘one membership one price’ offer of £100 for all childcare settings and an enhanced Members' Area on its website which is packed with valuable resources, including sample templates, policies, and webinars covering practice, governance, health and safety and much more.

Membership is open to any childcare setting, individual or organisation working to support the vision and values of Early Years.

Early Years Membership and Training Officer Debra Wilson said: “Membership of Early Years offers the opportunity to be part of a movement that prioritises the voice and interests of children in shaping the future, grounded in solidarity and mutual support across the early childhood care and education sector”.

Early Years Membership and Training Officer Debra Wilson, right, is pictured with Nicola McDonnell, Manager of Jolly Rodgers Day Nursey, Lisburn.

“Membership also provides an extensive list of benefits which includes engagement and consultations; one free training session across a range of topics; member discounts on support packages; training courses and publications; access to governance advice and support; a weekly e-newsletter and access to our new comprehensive Members Area all available at a competitive members price of £100.”

Nicola McDonnell, Manager of Jolly Rodgers Day Nursey, Lisburn, a long standing member of Early Years, commented on the benefits: “We have been proud members of Early Years for over 20 years and during this time we have gained so much in areas such as training, support and building valuable relationships and friendships that have really enriched our setting.

"We regularly attend the Daycare Forum, which we find extremely informative. It is a great platform for discussing any concerns, sharing new information, and addressing any issues we might face.”

The upcoming membership year runs from September 1 to August 31, 2026.

To become a member go to our online membership portal at https://www.early-years.org/membership

The Early Years membership team can also be contacted at; [email protected] or T: 028 9066 2825 (Option 1).