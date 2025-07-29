East Coast Sketchers present: ‘All Together Now – a celebration of community art

The East Coast Sketchers are delighted to announce their collective exhibition All Together Now – A celebration of community art, opening at Flax Gallery until September 26.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exhibition features the work of both emerging and established local artists, each offering their own interpretation of what it means to create and belong. From windswept seascapes and lush landscapes to quiet moments of everyday life, the exhibition captures the depth and diversity of our community through line, colour, and perspective.

Over countless sketch meet-ups, plein air sessions, workshops—and more than a few slices of cake—we’ve grown not only as artists, but as a creative family with over 250 members. We've learned from each other, supported one another, and developed new ways of seeing the place we call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than just an exhibition, "Celebration of Community" is a living, visual dialogue about identity, place, and the ways art connects us all.

Artwork by Joanne Campbell

“This exhibition pays tribute to the diversity of our group and the artistic talent in our community,” says Linzi Conway, founder of the East Coast Sketchers group. “It’s a chance to share the work we’ve created not just as individuals, but as a community that lifts each other up. The exhibition spans media, themes, and techniques — all tied together by the spirit of collaboration and community. Each artwork tells a story, not just of the subject, but of the moments we’ve shared.”

We invite fellow artists, neighbours, families, and curious visitors to join us in celebrating art as a shared experience. All Together Now is our way of saying that creativity doesn’t happen in isolation — it flourishes in community.

About East Coast Sketchers

Founded by artist Linzi Conway, East Coast Sketchers is a collective of artists dedicated to capturing everyday life through drawing. Through regular meetups and creative exchange, the group fosters connection, collaboration, and artistic growth in an open, welcoming environment.